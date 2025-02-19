CPU Inaugurated At Charsadda
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labuor, Fazal Shakur Khan and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Wednesday formally inaugurated Child Protection Unit (CPU) in district Charsadda.
On the occasion, ministers were regarding services being provided in Child Protection Unit. They were informed in detail about medical, legal assistance, shelter, psychological support, child counseling, and other services in the unit.
Speaking on the occasion, labour minister said that establishment of Child Protection Unit in Charsadda would secure basic rights of children and protect them exploitation in society.
He emphasized that it is collective responsibility of everyone to cooperate with the government in building a strong system to protect children from abuse, exploitation and other forms of mistreatment in society.
He said that Primary purpose of the establishment of this Child Protection Unit is to identify children at risk, address their issues and ensure their protection.
He also distributed financial assistance checks to persons with disability.
