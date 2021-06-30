UrduPoint.com
CP&WB, All Institutions Can Play Role For Betterment Of Children

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

CP&WB, all institutions can play role for betterment of children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Sarah Ahmed Wednesday said that the CP&WB in collaboration with the concerned institutions would play their effective role for the betterment of the children.

She said this while presided over a meeting on protection of children rights here at his office.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various departments including Law, Police, Social Welfare, Labor, Health, Social Protection Authority, Punjab Textbook board while representatives of NGOs working for children Search for Justice, Lap, UNICEF, Pehchan NGO also participated.

The meeting considered joint strategies and measures to prevent incidents of child labour and child abuse in collaboration with various departments.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that the CP&WB would work with all departments to make child protection possible, adding that she had requested all the departments to work closely with the Child Protection Bureau for the protection of children. She said that CP&WB in consultation with all departments, would develop a plan of action to address children's issues, adding that a child protection policy would be formulated soon in collaboration with stakeholders.

She said that all departments would participate in the anti-begging campaign launched by the Bureau. "The protection of children is a shared responsibility of all of us and together we will make the protection of children possible", Sarah added.

