CP&WB Anti-begging Campaign Is In Full Swing

Wed 06th October 2021

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau's (CP&WB) anti-begging campaign is in full swing said CP&WB Chairperson Sara Ahmad here on Wednesday

Talking to APP, she said the aims of the campaign is to get rid of beggars and during the campaign, children involved in begging were taken into custody and handed over to their parents .

She said the anti-begging campaign were supported by other agencies, including the traffic police, adding that the teams from the Child Protection Bureau would carry out rescue operations on a daily basis in various areas, especially at the begging hotspots, and the begging children would be taken into custody.

She said that during the campaign the sign board was displayed on the main highways adding that to end that social bane; the CP&WB has decided to launch the anti-begging operation also.

She appealed to people to give books to children instead of alms so that they could become good citizens.

She also said that the strict action were taken against those who use their children for begging.

