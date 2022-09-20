CPWB appeal for help to rehabilitate flood-hit people

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed has appealed to people to come forward for helping flood affected families.

She was speaking at a floral exhibition as the chief guest. The event was organised by the Pakistan Floral Art Society to help the flood victims, here on Tuesday.

The chairperson said, "We all have to work together for rehabilitation of our brothers and sisters in trouble." She added that relief activities were underway in the flood-hit areas and appreciated the rescue teams, who were working day and night for rehabilitation.

She distributed prizes among the participants in the exhibition and said that a lot of hard work was done to organise the exhibition. "I appreciate the initiative of Floral Society Pakistan President Zahra Aslam for helping the flood victims," she added.