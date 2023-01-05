UrduPoint.com

CPWB Arranges Awareness Walk

Published January 05, 2023

CPWB arranges awareness walk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab organised an awareness walk about the issue of child abuse at Liberty Market here on Thursday.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad led the walk while goodwill ambassadors for child protection Ahsan Khan and Nadia Jamil also participated.

On the occasion, Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that children were future of the nation and collective efforts were needed to end child abuse.

Child Rights Activist and Actor Ahsan Khan also stressed the need for joint efforts from all stakeholders to eliminate child abuse from society.

The walk was also attended by Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, CPWB DG, DC, SP Traffic,DSP Police and others.

