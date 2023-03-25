CPWB begins child rescue operation in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab has started special rescue operation in various parts of the provincial capital under which beggar children are being taken into protective custody from roads, streets and other places.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on daily basis during Ramazan and children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody.

The chairperson said that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary.

The bureau was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The operations were conducted at Gulberg, The Mall road, Iqbal Town and other areas of the city. A special awareness campaign was being run beside the rescue operation to end child beggary, she added.