UrduPoint.com

CPWB Begins Child Rescue Operation In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

CPWB begins child rescue operation in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab has started special rescue operation in various parts of the provincial capital under which beggar children are being taken into protective custody from roads, streets and other places.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on daily basis during Ramazan and children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody.

The chairperson said that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary.

The bureau was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.

The operations were conducted at Gulberg, The Mall road, Iqbal Town and other areas of the city. A special awareness campaign was being run beside the rescue operation to end child beggary, she added.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Gulberg All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

49 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago
 Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to rece ..

Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Hajj applications

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.