CP&WB carries out operation against beggary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Friday carried out a grand rescue operation in provincial capital aimed to end beggary before the start of Ramazan.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed supervised the operation and said that during the operation, children involved in begging were taken into custody and would be handed over to their parents after Eid.

She said that action would also be taken against those who use their children for begging.

The chairperson said that the department taken into custody 50 children who were found begging on the main road, streets of the provincial capital, adding that teams of the bureau along with police regularly visits, inspect different areas of the city.

She said that warning were also being issued to the beggars and their parents.

Sarah said that CP&WB along with concerned departments visited different city areas including Campus bridge, main market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat market, Kareem block market, Moon market, MM Alam Road and others to rescue beggars, lost and runaway children.

She urged the people to report immediately at CP&WB helpline No 1121 against begging children and beggars mafia.

She said that rescue operations were also being carried out at others districts of the provinceunder the anti-begging campaign.