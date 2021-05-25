CPWB carries out rescue operation

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) carried out a grand rescue operation in the provincial capital on Tuesday to discourage child beggary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) carried out a grand rescue operation in the provincial capital on Tuesday to discourage child beggary.

The CPWB team warned parents of child beggars that action would be taken against them if they would continue to send their children for begging.

More than 23 child beggars had so far been rescued in the operation.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, in his message, said the operation would be conducted with the help of the district administration and the police. She added that the bureau was determined to eliminate child beggary as effective measures were being taken.