CP&WB Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Children

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 06:37 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) in Sargodha on Wednesday organised a ceremony to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Station In-charge Makhdoom Shah Latif participated as the chief guest, while Rotary Club Chairman Mukhtar Mirza, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) head Umar Daraz Jhawri, SOS Village Director Madam Kishwar and Dr Benish Ejaz, Chairperson of the Sociology Department at the University of Sargodha, attended the event along with children and others.

CP&WB Deputy Director Ali Abid Naqvi welcomed the guests and highlighted the bureau's efforts in providing shelter and care to over 200 children, with 40 cases successfully reunited with their parents.

Naqvi appreciated APP's role in highlighting the positive work of government departments.

Makhdoom Shah Latif highlighted the importance of celebrating Independence Day with children, stating that they are the country's asset and future.

Rotary Club Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed Mirza presented gift hampers to children, encouraging them to work towards the country's development. The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting event, symbolising the country's freedom and independence.

The event showcased the bureau's commitment to providing care and support to vulnerable children, while also promoting patriotism and national pride.

