CP&WB celebrates universal children day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Wednesday celebrated Universal Children's Day in collaboration with Grassroot Organisation for Human Development (GODH) at the Lahore bureau.

Provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal participated in the event as chief guest.

Director-General Malik Iqbal in his welcome address said that rights of every child must be protected and every child whether rich or poor must be treated with love and affection.

The children of CP&WB displayed amazing performances on songs and delivered speeches.

They also shared their experiences living in the Child Protection Bureau.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir gave a speech stating that he was impressed by the work of Child Protection Bureau. AIG Punjab Zafar Iqbal also spoke on Children's Day.

Social Activist Musarrat Misbah, representatives from Home Department, Head of UNICEF and people from the civil society participated wholeheartedly. MPAs Neelam Hayat, Shawana Bashir and others also participated.

In the end, shields were distributed among the guest speakers by the Chief Guest.