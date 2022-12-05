UrduPoint.com

CPWB Chairperson Briefs CM About Children Welfare Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 10:27 PM

CPWB chairperson briefs CM about children welfare programmes

The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday and presented the Global Collaborative Award to the CM, which she received in Italy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday and presented the Global Collaborative Award to the CM, which she received in Italy.

She also briefed the CM about the role of CPWB in the welfare of the children. The CM felicitated her for receiving the award in Italy and expressed his happiness that chairperson CPWB was placed among the top ten people for the global award.

The chief minister directed to make CPWB more vibrant and expressed best wishes for the chairperson and the children.

Parvez Elahi highlighted that helping hapless children is the best example of human empathy. Forcing children to beg is a social tragedy and the government would rid society of this evil; he added and reiterated all-out support to the CPWB.

He impressed upon the citizens to avoid giving alms to child beggars as the government intends to rehabilitate them through CPWB.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Italy Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Janhavi Kapoor under fire for buying luxurious hou ..

Janhavi Kapoor under fire for buying luxurious house

3 hours ago
 US Consul General meets KP Governor; discusses str ..

US Consul General meets KP Governor; discusses strengthening of bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 Govt to extend full support for early colonization ..

Govt to extend full support for early colonization of Industrial Estates: Secret ..

4 minutes ago
 751st annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar begins

751st annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar begins

4 minutes ago
 Germany's RWE Demands Compensation From Gazprom fo ..

Germany's RWE Demands Compensation From Gazprom for Gas Supply Delays - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Asad Umar submits reply in SC in ECP contempt cas ..

Asad Umar submits reply in SC in ECP contempt case

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.