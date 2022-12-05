CPWB chairperson briefs CM about children welfare programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday and presented the Global Collaborative Award to the CM, which she received in Italy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday and presented the Global Collaborative Award to the CM, which she received in Italy.

She also briefed the CM about the role of CPWB in the welfare of the children. The CM felicitated her for receiving the award in Italy and expressed his happiness that chairperson CPWB was placed among the top ten people for the global award.

The chief minister directed to make CPWB more vibrant and expressed best wishes for the chairperson and the children.

Parvez Elahi highlighted that helping hapless children is the best example of human empathy. Forcing children to beg is a social tragedy and the government would rid society of this evil; he added and reiterated all-out support to the CPWB.

He impressed upon the citizens to avoid giving alms to child beggars as the government intends to rehabilitate them through CPWB.