CPWB chairperson condemns firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad strongly condemned firing on security forces in Dera Ismail Khan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of two soldiers.

The chairperson extended sympathies to heirs of martyred Naik Sajid Hussain and the Sepoy Muhammad Israr and paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of two security forces personnel embracing martyrdom.

The jawans, foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists, were the heroes of the nation and they sacrificed their lives for the beloved motherland, she said. "We are proud of our brave sons and the nation will never forget their sacrifices", the chairperson added.