CPWB chairperson condemns minor killing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson (CP&WB) Sarah Ahmed on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad incident of killing of a two-year-old girl in Faisalabad and directed the team of Faisalabad Bureau to immediately contact the victim's family.

She strongly condemned the incident and directed the CPWB authorities to initiate legal proceedings and provide necessary legal aid to the victim family. She added that a bureau team was in touch with the police officials.

She expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the child.