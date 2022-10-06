UrduPoint.com

CP&WB Chairperson Congratulates Newly Elected Students Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 11:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Sarah Ahmed attended oath taking ceremony as chief guest of students council of a private school.

The school principal, students, parents and other people attended the event.

On this occasion, the students who won the election of the student council were sworn in. Addressing the participants, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmed congratulated the students who were successful in the students council election and hoped that the members would help in solving the problems of the students and would be leaders of Pakistan in the future.

