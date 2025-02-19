CPWB Chairperson, CTO Discuss Crackdown Against Child Beggary
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson and Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Sarah Ahmad on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Athar Waheed to discuss the ongoing crackdown against child beggary and the organized beggar mafia in the provincial capital.
During the meeting, it was decided to further strengthen and enhance the joint rescue operation aimed at rescuing child beggars and curbing the beggar mafia.
Chairperson Sarah Ahmad emphasized that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and City Traffic Police will continue their collaborative rescue efforts to make Lahore free of professional beggars. She further said that strict action will be taken against those exploiting children for begging, with FIRs registered against them. To ensure swift action, rescue teams from the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and traffic wardens will work together to identify hotspots where child beggars are frequently found, she added.
Chairperson Sarah Ahmad also announced that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and City Traffic Police will launch a public awareness campaign to educate citizens about the issue of child beggary and the beggar mafia.
Traffic wardens stationed at traffic signals will immediately report the presence of child beggars to the Child Protection Bureau’s rescue teams for prompt action. She reaffirmed the commitment to clearing all traffic signals and roads of beggars and ensuring the effective continuation of rescue operations in collaboration with City Traffic Police.
Chairperson Sarah Ahmad appreciated CTO Athar Waheed’s efforts in anti-encroachment and other initiatives, acknowledging the positive impact of his measures on the city.
The public was urged to report any sightings of child beggars or the beggar mafia by calling the Child Helpline 1121 or 15.
During the visit, CTO Athar Waheed also met with children residing at the CPWB and distributed gifts among them.
The meeting was attended by CPWB Director General Aftab Ahmad Khan, along with the Director of Administration and Director of Programs.
Recent Stories
EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Bar Association hosts tea party to honour district judiciary6 minutes ago
-
PM for removal of barriers of social inequality6 minutes ago
-
Project for revival of Multan's centuries-old heritage to start soon6 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson, CTO discuss crackdown against child beggary6 minutes ago
-
People will foil attempts to derail country from path of progress: Nawaz Sharif16 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive gears up16 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pat tribute to Nawab Yousuf Talpur16 minutes ago
-
PM meets CJP, requests for expeditious disposal of tax matters on merit16 minutes ago
-
Industrial sector vital for economic growth: NAB DG36 minutes ago
-
Police athletes secure 15 medals36 minutes ago
-
Physical tests for recruitment in PERA continue36 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar visits illegal encroachments' areas in city46 minutes ago