CPWB chairperson, CTO discuss crackdown against child beggary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson and Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Sarah Ahmad on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Athar Waheed to discuss the ongoing crackdown against child beggary and the organized beggar mafia in the provincial capital.

During the meeting, it was decided to further strengthen and enhance the joint rescue operation aimed at rescuing child beggars and curbing the beggar mafia.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad emphasized that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and City Traffic Police will continue their collaborative rescue efforts to make Lahore free of professional beggars. She further said that strict action will be taken against those exploiting children for begging, with FIRs registered against them. To ensure swift action, rescue teams from the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and traffic wardens will work together to identify hotspots where child beggars are frequently found, she added.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad also announced that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and City Traffic Police will launch a public awareness campaign to educate citizens about the issue of child beggary and the beggar mafia.

Traffic wardens stationed at traffic signals will immediately report the presence of child beggars to the Child Protection Bureau’s rescue teams for prompt action. She reaffirmed the commitment to clearing all traffic signals and roads of beggars and ensuring the effective continuation of rescue operations in collaboration with City Traffic Police.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad appreciated CTO Athar Waheed’s efforts in anti-encroachment and other initiatives, acknowledging the positive impact of his measures on the city.

The public was urged to report any sightings of child beggars or the beggar mafia by calling the Child Helpline 1121 or 15.

During the visit, CTO Athar Waheed also met with children residing at the CPWB and distributed gifts among them.

The meeting was attended by CPWB Director General Aftab Ahmad Khan, along with the Director of Administration and Director of Programs.