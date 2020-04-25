UrduPoint.com
CPWB Chairperson Distributes Gifts Among Children

Sat 25th April 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Saturday distributed gifts among children of the bureau who were on fasting for the first time.

She also had Iftar with the kids of the bureau and reviewed the arrangements made for the them.

She added that special attention was paid on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the government to control the spread of coronavirus in the bureau.

