CPWB Chairperson Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sara Ahmed has expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.
In her message on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, she called upon the international community to help end massacre of unarmed innocent Palestinians including children and women.
The chairperson said: "We pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the Palestinian people.” Sara added, "Every citizen of Pakistan equally shares sufferings of Palestinian brethren.”
She highlighted, "Pakistan has always been and will continue to be a staunch supporter of the Palestinians' rights."
