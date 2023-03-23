UrduPoint.com

CPWB Chairperson Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day

Published March 23, 2023

CPWB chairperson felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has felicitated the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

In her message issued here on Thursday, she said that it was on this day in 1940 that Muslims of the sub-continent passed the Pakistan Resolution and made the demand for a separate homeland where they could freely lead their lives in accordance with Islamic ideals.

The chairperson said "Today, we pay tribute to the founding fathers of our nation whose struggles and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan,". Sarah Ahmed was of the view that unity, faith and discipline would make the country strong and prosperous.

The country had faced many challenges at the time of independence but despite these challenges, the country made tremendous achievements in every field through continuous hard work and ability, she added.

