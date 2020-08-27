CPWB chairperson for creating awareness about child abuse

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson, Sarah Ahmad on Thursday urged the civil society to join hands with government for creating awareness among the key stakeholders' to control growing numbers of child abuse cases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson, Sarah Ahmad on Thursday urged the civil society to join hands with government for creating awareness among the key stakeholders' to control growing numbers of child abuse cases in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the media could play a vital role in coordination with civil society and the government for creating widespread awareness as mostly people tend to hide such cases.

She added there was a dire need for coordinated efforts preventing the cases of child abuse where parents and community at large should be aware that their children were not safe anywhere at any time.

She assured that CP&WB would provide full legal aid and accused would be arrested by the police for provision of justice under the child protection laws.

She said child abuse exploits and degrades children which caused serious damage to cognitive, social, and emotional development of a child adding that being a civilized society, we had a collective responsibility to prevent child abuse cases.

A powerful public education message, accountability of criminals must be ensured to the general public, encouraging the society to recognize that child abuse was both everyone's problem and responsibility, she added.

Sarah Ahmad said the bureau was having the reports of harassment investigated in collaboration with the police now which was a positive outcome.

The chairperson also stressed that it was duty of the educational institutions and media to give a safe environment instead of telling them to keep quiet about such incidents.