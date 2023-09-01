CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child labour

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has stressed the need for collective efforts from all stakeholders to end child labour from society which is a main cause of violence against children.

She was addressing a seminar on legal reforms to outlaw child domestic labour in Punjab organized by CPWB in collaboration with an NGO 'Search for Justice' at a local hotel on Friday.

In her address, she said that effective legislation is a need of the hour to hinder domestic child labour which is a dark aspect of the society, adding that prevention of child labour is also essential to end violence against children.

The chairperson said that children who were victims of domestic labour could be made useful citizens of the society through education. She urged the authorities to ensure the implementation of child labour-eliminating laws.

Several child right activists presented recommendations and suggestions to efficiently outlaw child domestic labour from province.

Representatives of police, social welfare, school education, human rights and others provincial departments were present.

