CP&WB chairperson greets Christians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Sunday greeted Christian community on Easter and said that true message of Easter was love, joy and happiness.

In a message, she said that today Christian communities around the world including Pakistan were celebrating Easter with solemnity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"We congratulate the Christian community and share their happinesson Easter, adding that Easter is a day for spending time with the destituteand deserving persons and sharing their joy." she added.