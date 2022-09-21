CP&WB chairperson grieved over death of minor girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson and Child Rights Advisor to CM Punjab Sara Ahmad on Wednesday said that the chief minister while taking serious notice of the death of minor girl after falling in manhole, had sought a report from commissioner Lahore.

Sara said that investigation had also been started in this regard, adding that the strict action would be taken against the responsible persons.

She said, "We share the grief of the bereaved family over this incident."