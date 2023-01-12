UrduPoint.com

CPWB Chairperson Highlights Steps Taken For Protection Of Child Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 07:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed participated as a special guest in the consultative workshop, organised to discuss priorities and rolling work plan for protection of children rights.

The workshop was organised by UNICEF Pakistan at a local hotel on Thursday. Chief Child Protection Program UNICEF Pakistan Daniela Lushini, Program Officer UNICEF Zahida Manzoor, representatives of NGOs and others participated.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed informed the participants about the measures taken for protection of children and said that special measures had been taken by the bureau for protection of children.

Public awareness campaigns were also included. She said that the Child Protection Bureau was taking custody of the children who were victims of violence and abuse and providing protection.

She said that collective efforts were needed to provide protection to the children so that Punjab emerges as a child-friendly province.

