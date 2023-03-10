UrduPoint.com

CPWB Chairperson Highlights Women Importance For Developed Society

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 08:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed attended the International Women's Day event at a private school in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) here as a special guest.

School teachers, students, parents and larger number of women participated in the event.

On this occasion, the chairperson highlighted the importance of women for educated and developed society and said, "All form of respect and honor is given to the women in Islam. Women have equal rights in the religion of islam and the laws of Pakistan."In this regard, she further said that all the hardworking women were worthy of tribute and women were working side by side with men in the development of the country. "We all have to play our role to protect the rights of women" she said.

