CPWB Chairperson Hosts Panel Discussion On Climate Change In CPA Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson and MPA Sarah Ahmad on Saturday attended the Joint CPA Asia & South-East Asia Regional Conference, a significant platform for fostering regional cooperation, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.
As part of the conference, she hosted a panel discussion on Climate Change and Sustainable Cities: Legislative Action for Clean Air and Resilient Urban Living, bringing together prominent parliamentarians, judiciary members, and environmental experts.
The panel discussion aimed to explore legislative strategies to combat climate change and address the growing challenges of air pollution and urban sustainability, particularly in regions affected by smog.
The panel discussion, hosted by Sarah Ahmad, featured Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, MPA Sardar Muhammad Awais Dreshak, MNA Munaza Hassan, Speaker of Malaysia Lau Weng San, and Speaker Azad Kashmir Assembly Ch. Latif Akbar. Discussions highlighted climate change, sustainable urban development, and legislative action for environmental protection. The panelists emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures and presented key legislative recommendations to ensure cleaner air and resilient urban living.
MPA Sarah Ahmad engaged with panelists, discussing effective policies and practical solutions for tackling environmental challenges. She described the conference as a historic opportunity to strengthen regional collaboration on sustainable development and environmental policies. She also expressed her appreciation to the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for his dedicated efforts in making this landmark event a reality. She acknowledged the strong support of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, whose leadership and commitment have been instrumental in the success of this conference. Sarah Ahmad indicated that Pakistan is included in the countries which affected by climate change. She appreciated the efforts of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in implementation of the chief minister's anti-smog policies in Punjab.
The panel discussion concluded with concrete recommendations for enhancing environmental legislation and policy frameworks, reaffirming a shared commitment to sustainable urban growth and climate resilience.
