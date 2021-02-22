CPWB chairperson inquires after Kainat

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Monday visited the District Hospital Kasur to inquire about the health of Kainat who was criminally assaulted in Kasur, the other days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Monday visited the District Hospital Kasur to inquire about the health of Kainat who was criminally assaulted in Kasur, the other days.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital briefed the chairperson about the treatment of little girl while Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asiya Gul also present at the occasion.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has also written a letter to the Chief Minister's House seeking financial assistance for the victim. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the treatment of the victim.

On the special directive of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Kainat has been immediately shifted to District Hospital Kasur, she said.

The Punjab government would provide medical and financial assistance to the affected girl and her family, she said. Kainat treatment would be completed under the supervision of the Child Protection Bureau, she added.

Kainat's parents thanked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmad for providing medical treatment to the girl.

Child Protection officers Wasim Abbas, Ehtesham Arshad, Adnan Luqman and Zartab Raja were also present.