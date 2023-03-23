CP&WB chairperson inspects arrangements at child protection institute Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Child Protection Institute Gujranwala.

During her visit, the chairperson inspected hostels and other sections of the institute, said a spokesperson for CP&WB here.

Sarah Ahmad directed the administration of the institute to provide all missing facilities for the neglected children of the society, saying that the bureau was making efforts to make these children a productive citizen of the country.

The chairperson also reviewed cleanliness and quality of food besides checking the attendance of employees. She directed the CPWB Director General to initiate a inquiry against the District Officer Gujranwala over missing facilities in the child protection institute.