CPWB chairperson, kids travel by Orange Line train

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad Monday enjoyed an Orange Line train journey, along with children of the bureau here.

She said that the bureau arranged leisure activities and recreational programmes for the children of the welfare home.

In addition to co-curricular activities, such extracurricular activities were very important for the growth of children, she added.

The children enjoyed the metro train ride very much and expressed their pleasure over the ride.