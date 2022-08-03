CP&WB chairperson lays foundation stone of CPU in Lodhran

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Child Protection Unit (CPU) building at Lodhran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Child Protection Unit (CPU) building at Lodhran.

According to handout issued here, Child Protection Units are being established in different districts of Punjab since 2019. Child Protection Unit is also being established at Lodhran for protection of children's rights.

Superintendent Jail District Lodhran, representatives from Building department and district administration and representatives of different government departments also participated in the ceremony.

Talking to media, Sarah Ahmad said that CP&WB was established by the then Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in 2004 in Lahore and now on the directions of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, CPWB is being expanded across all districts of Punjab.

She said that the CPU will provide accommodation to about 30 children in Lodhran and would act as a referral unit, adding that the building of CPU Lodhran would be constructed in 2 year at a cost of about Rs 33 million.

Sarah Ahmad said that Child Protection Units are being set up in 14 districts of Punjab including Lodhran.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad thanked the Chief Minister Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department and other departments for their cooperation in setting up child protection units in the districts of Punjab.