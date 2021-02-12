UrduPoint.com
CPWB Chairperson Meets IGP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

CPWB chairperson meets IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Friday met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to discuss training matters of personnel pertaining to child abuse cases.

During the meeting at the IGP office, it was agreed that advance trainings sessions would be conducted for policemen dealing with child protection and abuse cases.

On this occasion, Sarah Ahmad said the child protection bureau with support of Punjab policewould launch a special anti-begging campaign in the province.

