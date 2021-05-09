(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Sunday that love with mother and serving her was the basic responsibility of every individual.

In her message on Mother's Day, she said that affection of mother was a universal emotion and sentiment which did not require any day or occasion.

Sarah Ahmed prayed that Allah Almighty raise the status of mother by resembling its love with the affection of mother. She said that her every success was due to prayers of her mother. She added she especially pray for the health and well being of mothers on this day.