CPWB chairperson participates in Rome panel discussion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad participated in a panel discussion, organized by Global Collaborative Organisation Italy on declaring Nov 18 as the International Day for the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence against Children by the United Nations, in Rome, capital of Italy.

Others participating in the panel discussion were First Lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maddah, University of Pennsylvania Professor Marky Hamilton, Epcot International Director Thomas Miller, UNICEF Director of Child Protection Cornelius Williams, Ministry of Tolerance UAE Afra Muhammad Al Sabri, according to a press release, issued here on Saturday.

The CPWB chairperson said in the panel discussion that all government agencies had been supporting the noble cause of public service for which she was grateful to them. She informed the participants about the measures taken to prevent exploitation of children in Pakistan, specifically in Punjab.