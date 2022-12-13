CPWB chairperson stresses collective efforts to curb child beggary, labour

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has stressed the need for collective efforts to curb the menace of child beggary and labour.

She was chairing a meeting regarding public awareness campaigns on child rights with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Search for Justice representatives, here on Tuesday.

It was decided in the meeting that a comprehensive awareness drive would be launched with the participation of both stakeholders.

The chairperson apprised the representatives of NGOs about on going campaign on children's rights through rickshaws of Lahore Rickshaw Union. She said that citizens could report any violation of child rights at CPWB 24/7 helpline 1121.

Sarah Ahmad expressed her resolve to save children from beggary and child labour by educating people through awareness campaigns.