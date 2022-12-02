UrduPoint.com

CPWB Chairperson Stresses Need To End Child Beggary

Published December 02, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed has stressed the need for effectively carrying out the anti-beggary campaign in the province.

While meeting SP Security Police Syed Aziz, DSP Traffic Muhammad Ashfaq and Chairman of Rickshaw Union Majeed Ghorin here at her office on Friday, she discussed a plan of action for the campaign.

The chairperson said the anti-beggary campaign would be carried out in Punjab with the coordination of other relevant departments such as police, district administration etc. to end menace of child beggary, adding that joint teams would be formed to conduct child rescue operations.

During the campaign, beggar children would be taken into custody by the Child Protection Bureau, while adult beggars would be taken into custody by the police, she said. All departments concerned would play their role for eradication of child beggary in Punjab. Police would provide assistance in registering cases against beggar mafia, she added.

The rickshaw union would also provide support in carrying out public awareness campaign by displaying banners inscribed with awareness quotes. "Rickshaw is a public ride through which our message will reach more people," she added.

