UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPWB Chairperson Stresses People's Role To Make Society Drug-free

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:06 PM

CPWB chairperson stresses people's role to make society drug-free

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahemd has said that the government is committed to eliminating drug abuse from society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahemd has said that the government is committed to eliminating drug abuse from society.

In his message issued on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Friday, she said that people must play their role to make society drug-free and to protect the youth and the new generation from the menace.

She stressed conducting awareness campaigns for the purpose.

Sarah Ahemd paid tributes to the Narcotics Control Department and social organisations, which are dedicated to save our youth from drugs.

She said that drugs abuse was a global concern and it could not be countered effectively unless all sections of society join hands to defeat the menace.

Related Topics

Drugs All From Government

Recent Stories

DC directs to clean nullahs & sewerage system

4 minutes ago

Stocks mostly firmer, gains tempered by second wav ..

4 minutes ago

36 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Russian Military Reports 3 Ceasefire Violations in ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Rejects US 'Logic of Blackmail' Regarding ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of Arts to initiate onli ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.