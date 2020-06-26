(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahemd has said that the government is committed to eliminating drug abuse from society.

In his message issued on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Friday, she said that people must play their role to make society drug-free and to protect the youth and the new generation from the menace.

She stressed conducting awareness campaigns for the purpose.

Sarah Ahemd paid tributes to the Narcotics Control Department and social organisations, which are dedicated to save our youth from drugs.

She said that drugs abuse was a global concern and it could not be countered effectively unless all sections of society join hands to defeat the menace.