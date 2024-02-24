Open Menu

CPWB Chairperson Takes Notice Of Domestic Worker's Death After Employer's Torture

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmad has taken prompt notice of the distressing incident surrounding the tragic demise of a minor domestic worker allegedly due to violence in Faisalabad.

The chairperson issued immediate instructions to establish contact with the family of the deceased domestic worker and provided them complete medical and legal assistance.

Sarah Ahmad informed media here on Saturday that in a grievous incident in Faisalabad, an 11-year-old domestic worker fell victim to brutal violence inflicted by her employer. The body of the domestic worker, Ayesha, was transported to Civil Hospital Faisalabad by the employer, she said.

The chairperson mentioned that upon a thorough medical examination, alarming signs of violence and torture were found on the child's head, hands, arms, and legs. Following the registration of an FIR, the police have successfully apprehended two suspects, she informed.

The CPWB is committed to actively contributing to the pursuit of justice against the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime, she said. The bureau will extend complete legal assistance to the family of the deceased domestic worker, she promised.

Strict action would be taken against the employer, she warned. "We share the grief of the bereaved family over this incident," she said.

