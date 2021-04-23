Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Friday took notice of 13-year-old girl's rape incident in Shahdara area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Friday took notice of 13-year-old girl's rape incident in Shahdara area.

According to a spokesperson, the chairperson directed the CP&WB team to immediately contacted with the family of the victim and provided every necessary legal aid and medical assistance as well.

She said the police had registered an FIR against the accused at Sherakot police station.

The CP&WB chairperson mentioned that the bureau was in touch with the police regarding the case.