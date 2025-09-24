Open Menu

CPWB Chairperson Takes Notice Of Torture Of Minor Domestic Worker

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmad has taken notice of reported incident of alleged torture of a 13-year-old domestic worker in the Multan Chungi area.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad termed the incident tragic and directed the CPWB team to immediately contact the affected girl and her family. She said that the victim has filed an application for registration of a case against the accused. She assured that all possible assistance would be extended to the minor domestic worker and her family. She further emphasized that individuals involved in violence against children deserve no leniency and will be dealt with according to law.

