CP&WB Chairperson To Visit Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 11:33 PM

CP&WB chairperson to visit flood-hit areas

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sara Ahmad on Wednesday left for Dera Ghazi Khan to visit flood affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sara Ahmad on Wednesday left for Dera Ghazi Khan to visit flood affected areas.

She would review situation there along with her team. The chairperson would also visit flood relief camps set up tofacilitate flood-hit people of Dera Ghazi Khan.

