CP&WB Chairperson Visits Child Protection Institute Gujranwala

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Child Protection Institute Gujranwala

According to the CP&WB spokesperson here, during her visit, the chairperson also visited the hostel and other sections of the institute.

She reviewed cleanliness and quality of food besides checking the attendance of employees.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed directed the administration to improve itsmanagement.

