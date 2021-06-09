CP&WB chairperson visits Child Protection Institute Gujranwala

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Child Protection Institute Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Child Protection Institute Gujranwala.

According to the CP&WB spokesperson here, during her visit, the chairperson also visited the hostel and other sections of the institute.

She reviewed cleanliness and quality of food besides checking the attendance of employees.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed directed the administration to improve itsmanagement.