CPWB chairperson visits child protection institution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Monday visited child protection institution in Rahim Yar Khan and reviewed arrangements and facilities being provided to children there.

She inspected various sections of the institution and asked children about the facilities being provided by the administration, said a press release issued here.

She inspected hostel rooms, reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and checked the menu of the food which bureau provided to the children.

Sarah said all facilities being provided to children were satisfactory, adding that necessary directions were also made for betterment in cleanliness and other issues of the bureau. She said that all staff were performing their duties honestly.