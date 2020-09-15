UrduPoint.com
CPWB Chairperson Visits Child Protection Institute

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

CPWB chairperson visits child protection institute

LAHORE, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Tuesday visited Child Protection Institution in Bahawalpur to review arrangements and facilities being provided to children.

The chairperson inspected various sections of the institution and asked children about the facilities being provided by the administration, stated a press release issued here.

CPWB Chairperson inspected hostel rooms, reviewed cleanliness arrangements and checked food provided to the children.

She deemed all the facilities being provided to children as satisfactory, adding that necessary directions were also given for improvement of cleanliness level and other minor issues of the bureau.

She appreciated the focal person of Child Protection in the district ,kainat Raza, for setting up Information Technology (IT) Lab for destitute children.

