CPWB Chairperson Visits Child Protection Institute Gujranwala

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CPWB Chairperson visits Child Protection Institute Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad visited the Child Protection Institute in Gujranwala to assess the quality of care, education and other services being provided to the abandoned children.

A spokesman for the CPWB said that during the visit, the CPWB chairperson distributed Eid gifts to the children and engaged them in games to lift their spirits.

Moreover, Sarah Ahmad presided over a meeting with the institute's staff to evaluate their performance and provide guidance for improving the care of children and facilities.

She directed the district officer to collaborate with the Technical Education & VocationalTraining Authority (TEVTA) for providing technical and vocational education tothe children, thereby enabling them to secure livelihoods in the practical world.

