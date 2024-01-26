CPWB chairperson visits Faisalabad office

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad paid a visit to the Faisalabad office on Friday.

She visited the hostel and other sections of the Child Protection Institute in Faisalabad. According to a spokesperson for the bureau, she toured the Child Protection school and also conducted a surprise test for the children in the computer lab.

Additionally, she played badminton with the children and distributed prizes. She inspected the arrangements for the children's meals and cleanliness. She also inquired about the quality of food and cleanliness from the children, had lunch with them, spent time and conversed with them. Sarah Ahmad checked the attendance register of the staff and issued instructions for the improvement of administrative matters.