CP&WB Chairperson Visits Relief Camp In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sara Ahmad visited a flood relief camp on Thursday, which has been set up for the affected people in south Punjab.

The camp was set up on the special directions of the chairperson to facilitate the flood-hit people.

During her visit, she met children in the camp and distributed daily-use items including clothes, shoes, etc.

, among them, which were received from philanthropists.

The chairperson said she was visiting south Punjab on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi. The purpose of her visit was to rescue the children of flood-hit areas. Sara said that due to far-flung area, the relief assistance could not be provided properly, adding that crops and properties of people had badly been damaged.

The chairperson said that helpline 1121 could be used for information, in case of information regarding misplaced children.

