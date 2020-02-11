CPWB determined to eradicate child beggary

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday said the bureau was determined to eliminate the curse of child beggary as effective measures were being taken in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday said the bureau was determined to eliminate the curse of child beggary as effective measures were being taken in this regard.

Talking to the media, she said that a crackdown against child beggary had been launched in eight districts of Punjab.

She said that more than 200 child beggars had so far been rescued in the operation. She added that children were the future of nation and they could not let fall into beggary.

She said that CPWB's mission of this operation was to eradicate child beggary in Punjab, with slogan "Give us a child beggar and save the future generation" The CPWB chairperson said that parents of child beggars would given honorarium through "Ehsas Programme" to discourage them from the curse of beggary.

She mentioned that through this campaign, the CPWB was spreading awareness to citizens of the province that they should hand over child beggars to CPWB and it would bear all expenses of the children till the age of 18 year.

Sarah Ahmed said the CPWB during a same rescue operation in the month of Ramzan last year, 600 child beggars were rescued in the Province.

The CPWB would ensure implementation on existing laws against beggary including lodging FIR against parents who send their child for beggary and a fine from Rs 10,000 to 100,000 would be imposed besides awarding prison from three month to five years.

She appealed to the citizens not to give any penny to child beggars rather inform the departmentthrough helpline-1121.