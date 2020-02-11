UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPWB Determined To Eradicate Child Beggary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

CPWB determined to eradicate child beggary

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday said the bureau was determined to eliminate the curse of child beggary as effective measures were being taken in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday said the bureau was determined to eliminate the curse of child beggary as effective measures were being taken in this regard.

Talking to the media, she said that a crackdown against child beggary had been launched in eight districts of Punjab.

She said that more than 200 child beggars had so far been rescued in the operation. She added that children were the future of nation and they could not let fall into beggary.

She said that CPWB's mission of this operation was to eradicate child beggary in Punjab, with slogan "Give us a child beggar and save the future generation" The CPWB chairperson said that parents of child beggars would given honorarium through "Ehsas Programme" to discourage them from the curse of beggary.

She mentioned that through this campaign, the CPWB was spreading awareness to citizens of the province that they should hand over child beggars to CPWB and it would bear all expenses of the children till the age of 18 year.

Sarah Ahmed said the CPWB during a same rescue operation in the month of Ramzan last year, 600 child beggars were rescued in the Province.

The CPWB would ensure implementation on existing laws against beggary including lodging FIR against parents who send their child for beggary and a fine from Rs 10,000 to 100,000 would be imposed besides awarding prison from three month to five years.

She appealed to the citizens not to give any penny to child beggars rather inform the departmentthrough helpline-1121.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Same FIR Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

4 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Federal National Counci ..

49 minutes ago

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

56 minutes ago

PHA intensifies tree plantation drive in Faisalaba ..

3 minutes ago

EU warns UK not to kid itself on 'equivalence' for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.