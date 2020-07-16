UrduPoint.com
CP&WB DG Reviews Child Protection Measures In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Director General Benish Fatima presided over a meeting to review child protection measures at DC office Kasur, on Wednesday.

According to CP&WB spokesperson, the meeting considered various proposals regarding child rights and eradication of child abuse and worked out a plan of action for the future.

It was decided in the meeting that all departments in Kasur district would work together for child rights and to ensure the safety of children.

The DG said that citizens would be provided maximum awareness regarding child protection.

DC Kasur Manzar Javed Ali, CP&WB Director Admin Humaira Irshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Kashif Dogar, DSP Legal Sheikh Fayyaz, DSP Headquarters Muhammad Jawad, District Incharge Child Protection Muhammad Adnan Luqman, Focal Person Zartab Raja and others were present in the meeting.

