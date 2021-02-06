CPWB employees get approval for special allowance

The Punjab government approved special allowance for employees of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab government approved special allowance for employees of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

Employees and workers of the bureau arranged a ceremony here on Saturday for the CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed to express gratitude for the approval of their demands, including special allowance.

Addressing the ceremony, the chairperson congratulated employees and urged them to look after destitute and neglected children in a better way besides performing their responsibilities more effectively.

Sarah Ahmed said: "I want to make the CPWB an exemplary department and it's possible only with full support of the employees."The chairperson thanked Director General Mir Shuja Qutab Bhatti and employees for arrangingthe reception.