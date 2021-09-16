UrduPoint.com

CPWB Empowering Street, Orphan Kids With Martial Art, Self Defence Training: Chairperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:21 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab (CPWB) had started special martial art and self defence training programs for kids rescued from various categories of street child with an aim to enable them to defend themselves in adverse situation.

This was stated by CPWB, Chairperson Sara Ahmed while talking to a private news channel on Wednesday.

She said, the idea behind training is to enhance the confidence level of children and equip them with necessary skills when caught in a difficult situation.

The CPWB has been accommodating around 1100 neglected and destitute children in its various child protection institutes in the province, she said, adding, which would be further expanded to 5000.

Sara Ahmad said the bureau has been rescuing children who were abused, exploited without parental care or used for trafficking, begging, abduction and sale.

She said due to continuation of rescue operations, the number of street children from various categories had declined in Punjab, adding, CPWB also imparting various nursing, cooking, Quran and many other training courses with an aim to enable them to secure their future through joining a decent career.

She said that Punjab government has taken a number of steps to prevent violence against children, but "we all, as responsible citizens, need to fully support the government and bring to its notice any violation against children in society.

CPWB was taking practical steps to create awareness and stop domestic violence against children, she added.

