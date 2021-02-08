CPWB grieved at child murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the murder of an 11-year-old child in Hanjarwal.

The chairperson directed the CPWB team to immediately contact victim's family and provide necessary legal aid to them.

She strongly condemned the incident and extended sympathies to the heirs. She prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.