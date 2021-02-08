UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPWB Grieved At Child Murder

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

CPWB grieved at child murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the murder of an 11-year-old child in Hanjarwal.

The chairperson directed the CPWB team to immediately contact victim's family and provide necessary legal aid to them.

She strongly condemned the incident and extended sympathies to the heirs. She prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Murder May Family

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

2 hours ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

2 hours ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.